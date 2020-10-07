Spook-Tacular Halloween Nail Designs to Celebrate Your Favorite Holiday in Style

Planning to go all-in for Halloween? From intricate costumes to fun makeup looks and wild hairstyles, there are many ways to show off your spooky spirit. But, when you’re creating your perfect Halloween look, don’t forget about your nails! Since the tips are usually overlooked, we are here to remind you to give them a Halloween treatment. Themed mani will make you stand out among the costumed crowd and highlight your creativity. Looking for some spooky nail art inspiration? We got you covered. From adorable ghosts to detailed and creepy webs, this collection of Halloween nail designs will get your creative juices flowing.

Photo By @timsnailstudio/Instagram

Orange and black nail polishes are a classic choice for this holiday. To make the design as eye-catching as possible, ask your nail technician to add glitter polishes and spider webs to the mix. You can wear this nail art alone or combine it with a scary witch costume.