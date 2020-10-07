50 Awe-Inspiring Halloween Nail Art Designs

Celebrate autumn with fun and spooky Halloween nails! In this article I have some nail care tips for you, as well as 50 awesome Halloween nail art design ideas.

Are you as excited for Halloween as I am? If I could dress up in a costume every day of October, I would. Unfortunately, once you reach a certain age that’s not exactly appropriate. Instead, I can interject some Halloween spirit with Halloween nail art designs. Sometimes, Halloween nails can also really improve my costume – bloody nails for a zombie costume, long, pointy nails for a witch costume, or animal-print nails to go with a jungle creature costume.

Salon or DIY for your Halloween Nails?

Are you unsure whether you should do your nails at home, or get them done by a professional? First decide what kind of nails you want, and how steady your hand is. For some Halloween nail designs, doing it yourself at home is totally doable. All you need is a few Halloween-themed nail stickers, and some orange and black nail polish. You’ll also see some simple bloody Halloween nail design ideas, which would be pretty easy to achieve.

On the other hand, if the design you want is very complicated, or requires a nail printer, going to a salon might be for the best. In every city there are at least a few nail artists that are pros at creating really unique designs. Additionally, Halloween is a great time to go out of your comfort zone, with gel nails or pointy acrylics -you can simply use them to accentuate a cat or witch costume.

Great Halloween Nails Are Healthy Halloween Nails!

To make sure your Halloween manicure looks truly fabulous (or that you have enough space to draw all those intricate designs), make sure your nails are strong and healthy. This is doubly important if you’re going to do something more intense, like acrylics.

• Make sure to regularly moisturize your nail beds with coconut oil or shea butter.

• Get enough calcium and vitamin B in your diet, or take a supplement.

• File your nails with an emery board, instead of trimming them.

50 Spooky Halloween Nail Art Designs

So your nails look good? I have some cute, some stylish, and some straight up scary Halloween nail design ideas coming your way!

1. Ghouls and Pumpkins Halloween Nails

You don’t have to have long nails for cute Halloween nail art ideas! You can give each finger a cute Halloween character or motif, like the ghouls, pumpkins, mummies, and spider webs in this design.

2. This is Halloween Nails

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a quirky Halloween classic, so pay homage to it with your nails! Jack Skellington’s face is undeniably Halloween even for the uninitiate, while Sally’s tattered ragdoll dress design is chic and abstract.

3. Creepy Crawly Nails

These insect Halloween nail designs are weirdly sophisticated. The bugs are hand drawn with a graphic flourish, and the matte finish only adds to the biologist’s sketchbook effect.

4. Cutie Crawly Nails

So spiders are not technically insects, but they also don’t smile this wide normally! There are plenty of cute Halloween nail art ideas, like these purple nails with spider and spider webs on the accent nails, and large chunks of glitter on the rest of the nails.

5. Classy Witch Nails

You don’t dig the obvious Halloween nail designs? Try something more abstract, with these sharp witchy nails. Dark colors, lots of creepy jewels, and pentagrams on the pinkies are high fashion creepy.