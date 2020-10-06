This Natural Skincare Trend Could Replace All of Your Cosmetics

Natural cosmetics has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry. And while sustainable products are better for the planet, they still require you to cover your face with chemicals. And many don’t even look as good as their pharmaceutical counterparts!

But now, there’s a better way to take care of your skin. It’s called micro-needling.

This technique doesn’t involve make-up, creams, lotions, or expensive treatments. And, it can revitalize your skin and even reverse signs of aging.

So, why haven’t you heard of it before? Because it’s free. No money for pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies means no publicity or promotion.

They don’t want you to know about this technique!

But don’t be fooled. Microneedling is the best-kept secret in skincare. And we’re going to tell you why.

Microneedling: Skincare from the Inside Out

Cosmetic treatments cost a fortune. And for the most part, they don’t work.

This is because cosmetics treat issues from the outside. They attempt to heal and improve skin by putting chemicals and creams on top of it.

Cosmetics are a bit like painting your grass green instead of watering it.

This will never be an effective path to healthier skin. In order for your skin to look pure and healthy on the outside, your body must nourish it from the inside.

This is exactly what microneedling does.

Microneedling is a cosmetics-free technique that triggers your body’s immune response. In doing this, your system will naturally create more elastin and collagen to revitalize and heal your skin.

All of this happens from the inside. And it’s completely free.

MIcroneedling returns your skin to its pure, youthful state by harnessing your own body’s power to heal.

How does Microneedling work?

How does microneedling trigger your body to revitalize your skin? The process involves making microscopic punctures in your skin with tiny needles.

These needles are so small that they don’t hurt or draw blood. But on a cellular level, they trigger your body’s natural healing response.

Even though the punctures are tiny, your body sends in the full force of its healing brigade. That means, it produces more than enough collagen and elastin to heal the punctures. You’re left with an abundance of these vital proteins, which go above and beyond to heal and revitalize any skin issues you might have. When your body produces more elastin and collagen, your skin will always look full, nourished, and radiant.

Not only that, but microneedling can also heal skin conditions and signs of aging that many assume are permanent (they make this assumption because cosmetics can’t solve these problems!).

These include:

Acne scars

Burn scars

Stretch marks

Cellulite

Age lines and wrinkles

Discoloration and blotches

Redness and rosacea

Large pores

Hair loss

More…

Only your body has the ability to make your skin shine with true health—not just the illusion of health provided by expensive cosmetics.

Microneedling is the way to jump-start the body’s healing process.

Don’t Believe It? Ask Your Dermatologistst

Micro-needling isn’t a fad treatment or alternative medicine. In fact, it’s been around for over a century.

Just ask your dermatologist. They’ll likely offer you a microneedling treatment on the spot, though you’ll pay a hefty bill. Dermatologists have been microneedling for years, calling it microdermabrasion therapy.

Research shows that microneedling really works. And it works fast. An abundance of evidence loudly proclaims microneedling to be a safe way to improve skin and correct irregularities.

But until now, treatments were too costly for most.

The reason that microneedling is becoming so popular now is that for the first time, you can microneedle safely at home with the Dermrollers microneedling tool.

Microneedling with Dermrollers

The Dermrollers microneedling tool (called the Dermroller), is an easy-to-use home microneedling device. It’s a 100% natural and pharma-free treatment that delivers the same results as microdermabrasion therapy without the costs.

Dermrollers has already taken over Australia as the #1 microneedling tool. And now, it’s shipping worldwide.

The Dermroller is extremely easy to use. It’s about the size of a shaving razor and comes equipped with a small wheel covered in microscopic needles.

To use it, simply roll your Dermroller gently across the affected skin to trigger your body’s immune response and start the healing process.

Studies have shown that microneedling tools like Dermrollers can improve skin significantly in as little as 2 sessions of 5 minutes each. That means you can see significant, visible results in a matter of days.

Dermrollers microneedling treatment is so effective that women everywhere are emptying their makeup and cosmetics bags and saving hundreds of dollars a month.

All you need is one Dermroller to get the effect of an entire bag of creams, masks, and lotions.

And now, you can get your Dermroller for 40% off.

During this special “Thank You, Australia” sale, you will save over $65 on a Dermroller of your choice. PLUS, Dermroller will be shipping for free to Australia for a limited time.

Learn more about microneedling and see some real before-and-after pictures from Dermrollers users today at dermrollers.com. Don’t forget to order yours before the sale ends!