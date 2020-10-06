The Dos and Don’ts of Hair Serum

It is easy to get lost in the countless types of shampoos, conditioners, and hair products on the market. Whether you splurge on salon-quality items or resort to a store brand, you will inevitably make sure that it is fit for your hair type. However, when it comes to hair treatments, not everyone is as knowledgeable. Nevertheless, finding the ideal serum for your hair can be just as much of a real game-changer as finding the perfect face serum. Quality hair serums contain specialized ingredients that promote hair thickness and overall health while simultaneously adding styling benefits. From frizz to flat to thinning hair, we have compiled the dos and don’ts about how to get the best out of your hair serum.

Do – Read the directions

Not all hair serums are the same, and neither are their applications. Some work better on damp hair, whereas others are better on dry hair. Specific hair serums, like those formulated for thinning hair, should be applied to the scalp, whereas others are better for your hair’s tips. If you use the hair serum correctly, then you’ll get the most bang for your buck.

Don’t – Use more than is recommended

More is not always best, particularly when it comes to the powerful action of hair serum. This pricy product can be worth its weight in gold, so don’t waste it.

Do – Know what type of hair you have

Like with specialized shampoos and conditioners, hair serums are specially formulated for specific hair types and conditions. Before purchasing a hair serum, consider what type of hair you have and what your issues are (from a hair perspective). Certain serums work better for detangling fine hair, while others specialize in limiting frizz or providing a smooth, glossy shine.

Don’t – Limit yourself to one product

We are confident that you have tried more than one type of shampoo in your life, though if you haven’t, then you do need to shake things up a little. It might be a flash sale or a friend’s rave review, but be sure to try a few different serums until you find the one that is right for you. Trust us; it will be worth it!

Do – Consider your scalp

We all lose numerous strands of hair on a daily basis, but products like Collective Labs Hair Serum can revitalize your scalp to encourage additional hair growth. Even if you don’t have noticeably thinning hair, it can still promote further hair growth for a thicker, fuller head of hair by increasing blood flow and stimulating follicles.

Don’t – Forget about consistency

Consistency is essential when it comes to having a healthy scalp and beautiful hair. Most products work better over time as your hair becomes increasingly better in condition.

Do – Apply to freshly washed hair

Hair serum can act as a barrier to environmental pollutants that cling to your hair. If you want to get the most out of your hair serum, apply it to freshly washed, towel-dried hair. Your hair serum can then be an added layer to assist with combating dust, chemicals, and other pollution.

Now that you know what to do, try some hair serum for yourself and enjoy your healthier tresses.