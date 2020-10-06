Love Lockdown – 6 Ways To Get Fit At Home

Finding new exciting ways to workout at home will help you to get in shape and maintain your new-found fitness levels going forward. Whether you want to make getting fit, you want to save money on expensive gym memberships, or you simply want to squeeze more workouts into your day, getting fit at home is the answer!

With so many benefits to be gained from incorporating home workouts into your fitness schedule, it’s simply a matter of choosing a method that will work for you. It’s important to choose a workout that you enjoy and that you can be consistent with. Whether you choose to workout with resistance bands, do yoga, experiment with kettlebells, or follow a dance workout, there are a range of fun, exciting ways that you can keep fit from the comfort of your own home.

Let’s take a look at six ways that you can stay in shape without ever leaving your house.

Take Up Yoga

Yoga is an incredible low-impact, full-body workout that incorporates cardio, strength and flexibility into one great activity. Not only is yoga amazing for your physical health but it has been proven to have a positive impact on your mental health too. There are a number of online platforms, both paid and free, that you can sign up to, or you can find tutorials on YouTube that you can do with just you and a mat.

Cycle To Fitness

While taking your bike out on the road and getting some fresh air offers a great workout, you can get in some serious mileage from the comfort of your own home. With an indoor bike trainer, you can set your bike up indoors and pedal to your heart’s content. Put your favourite bike race on TV to motivate you to keep moving.

Try A Workout App

There are some great workout apps on the market with a range of exercises for different abilities. Whether you are just starting out or you are a gym veteran, these apps offer killer workouts that will help you shed those unwanted pounds and build muscle. Many of these apps have a free service you can use to try out the service before you commit.

Home Gym Workouts

A home gym doesn’t need to cost you a fortune. With a few simple pieces of equipment, you can get a highly effective workout done in the comfort of your own home. Resistance bands, a swiss ball, jump rope, light weights and a mat are a good start. When choosing your equipment be sure to consider your fitness goals so you have the right equipment to support you on your journey.

Get Fit With Dance

Dancing is a fantastic calorie burner and it’s a lot of fun too! Stick on your favourite disco album and dance your socks off for a great cardio workout. Or is you prefer a little more structure to your workouts, search for online hip hop, Zumba, Latin, or any other dance style workout that you think you’ll enjoy and sign up. Simply turn up the volume and start moving!

Shadow Boxing

You don’t need to have any previous boxing training to get in a great shadowboxing workout at home. Start simple with a few jabs, add a hook and repeat the combination for 1 minute. Take a 30second break and repeat for 6 to 10 rounds. Search online for instructional shadowboxing videos for new combinations to keep your workouts interesting. In no time, you’ll be boxing your way to a new body.

Find New Ways To Get Fit At Home

Finding new, exciting ways to get fit at home, will help you to save time and money going forward. Not only is working out at home more convenient but you can save a lot of money on gym and fitness club membership fees, even if you are using paid apps at home. What’s more, working out at home allows you more flexibility with your schedule, meaning you will never have to miss a workout again. Explore new ways of workout at home to get your fitness journey off to the best start possible!