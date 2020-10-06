here is how to wear the risky red eyeshadow ahead of halloween

October has officially started, and with it, the Halloween craze intensified! Fans of the spooky season prefer to show off their Halloween obsession all month long. And we found the perfect makeup to keep you excited until October 31st – red eyeshadow. Our Insta feed is flooded with red eyeshadow looks that range from sexy and fierce to borderline scary. We gathered the best picks for you to try on. Keep scrolling for some risky yet eye-catching red makeup looks you can wear ahead of Halloween.

Photo By @makeupbyalinna/Instagram

Expose your inner diva with this stunning red makeup look. Combine reds with purple and orange shades for beautifully painted lids that resemble the horizon at sunset. You can add gold flicks for a WOW-worthy appearance.