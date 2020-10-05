the prettiest apple cider hair colors to brighten up your fall days

Believe it or not, the month of Halloween is here, and with it come the cold breezes and cloudy days. if you haven’t visited the salon yet, now might be the right time to start thinking about a hair color change. While darker and moodier shades are usually associated with fall, this year the rules don’t apply. Apple cider hair colors are trending once again! We sourced all the inspo you need to find the perfect shade for your style!

Photo By @pennyandpeach/Instagram

The apple cider color is a toned-down red shade that can flatter any complexion and hair texture. To recreate this vibrant look, intensify the red undertones and add a golden finish for a shiny appearance.