Jaw-Dropping Bridal Beauty Transformations That Go From Cute to Glam

Most of us make an effort to look on point every day, but if there’s one occasion to look your best- it’s your wedding day. Depending on the culture, the appropriate look for brides may vary. But every bride’s nightmare is skin imperfections ahead of the big day. Luckily, the beauty industry has our back. With makeup artists showing their before-and-after work across different social media platforms, now more than ever, we’re convinced in the transformative powers of makeup. If you’re a bride searching for her perfect wedding-day look or are just amped up to see the works of talented artists, flip through our gallery to get inspired by these gorgeous bridal beauty transformations.

Photo By @arber_bytyqi_mua/Instagram

Smokey eyes and statement mauve lipstick make for a classy bridal glow-up. Add a voluminous half-updo and leave out the front strands to create a seductive frame around your face.