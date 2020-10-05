How to Earn Online From Home as A Stay-At-Home Mom

Did you know you can make money online from home as a stay-at-home mom?

Working from home is the new norm due to the ongoing pandemic. While employees transition from office work to their newly thrown together home offices, it is evident that remote careers can be successful on a large scale. According to Time Magazine, “The Corona Virus has become the world’s largest work from home experiment.”

Being a stay at home mom is no walk in the park. While juggling the household responsibilities and spending the day with your little one, time seems to fly away.

But here is some good news, moms can now flexibly generate income through online work.

It’s crucial to have fun times, which includes keeping the kids active. After dropping the kids at school, when they’re napping or at their grandparents’ place, there is an open window to engage yourself in a task. Here are ways you can earn money online as a stay at home mom:

Blogging

We all have a story to tell. Be it from sharing recipes, cooking tips, DIY ideas, gardening info, and parenting experience. You can also share your experiences in sewing, traveling, cooking, and many others. Many blogs and websites are after content; if you are passionate and confident enough in your grammar, you can sell your ideas online.

You can achieve this by opening your blog through sites such as Bluehost. You will own a blog site and have full control of it, and when you feature products, you get paid for it.

Successful bloggers tend to attract massive traffic, creating a larger audience for your content. Note that blogging rates vary as per the experience, website, and genre.

Content writing

As the name suggests, content writers typically create content. Content varies from sales, e-books, and text for graphics. Content writers make use of different types of websites and social networks.

Writers are also responsible for making individual pages and content connect by setting up a site’s overall tone. Research is essential in determining what to include and what to exclude from the site.

You can guest post for sites such as Get Vegan and get to share your tips on fitness and bodybuilding as you explain the health benefits of adopting a vegan diet

Transcription

Transcription is a service-based business that involves converting speech into a written or an electronic document. The service is popular in the business, legal and medical industries. Examples include transcribing court proceedings such as criminal trials or physician’s recorded voice notes.

Transcription services have a wavy price rate depending on parties involved, whether it’s an individual or an organization. Charges vary depending on the transcriber-client agreement on how the cost will be calculated. It can be either per line, word, or on an hourly basis.

Transcription serves private law firms, local state, and governmental agencies and courts, and nonprofit organizations.

Digital marketing

Involves advertising but is delivered through digital channels. Channels include social media, mobile applications, emails, search engines, and websites. Digital marketing is any form of marketing products and services which involves electronic devices.

Small businesses are always on the lookout for better ways to promote themselves, and their budget restricts them from hiring big marketing firms. Freelancing is always a way to make money. From updating websites to writing simple newsletters, you can always find something that suits you.

As a stay-at-home mom, your task will depend on your schedule’s flexibility, and you may work as much or as little. However, rates will depend on experience, project size, and the scope of your work.

Digital platforms have been integrated into marketing plans and are the norm now. Instead of visiting shops physically, businesses have gone online. Employing combinations of social media marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and email marketing are all current trends.

Digital marketing can be conducted online and offline. Offline includes mobile phones (SMS), billboards, television, and on-hold mobile ringtones.

Selling physical items online

It can also be referred to as eCommerce, which involves buying and selling goods or services across the internet, data, and money transfer engaged in executing the transactions.

Online shopping is preferred by many. Even those visiting physical stores to make purchases tend to browse through different websites to check and compare product prices.

Commerce websites make it easy for people to buy what they want from the comfort of their homes. The convenience provided to customers is the reason why eCommerce thrives. You should enroll and start selling products as soon as you can.

Running an eCommerce store is economical and cost-effective since setting up, and running costs are considerably low since you don’t need a physical location. Your business may scale faster via a website without incurring extra expenses, including office rents.

Everything will work in your favor with an eCommerce store. When shoppers are available, you can always create a personalized shopping experience that will draw more customers.

Affiliate marketing

Instead of dealing with the routine monotony of the daily rat race to earn you a few bucks, you could make money at any time, even when you are asleep. That’s the whole idea behind affiliate marketing.

As a stay at home mom and an affiliate marketer, you promote products for clients through an affiliate network and earn a commission if customers purchase a product through your referral. Clients who want to sell their products tend to promote a financial incentive through affiliate programs.

The tactic is to drive sales and generate significant online revenue beneficial to both a brand and you as the affiliate marketer. In short, you get a commission for traffic generated from your referrals. You are thinking of it as advertising in a less intrusive way.

Conclusion

As a stay at home mom, you deserve nothing but a happier and healthier work life. A flexible work schedule guarantees that work won’t interfere with your mommy duties. The option to create a comfortable and ergonomic workspace to work in without compromising your health and body fitness is always at your disposal.

From the variety of job opportunities posted above, you have a couple of options to choose from when deciding what you want to venture in. Juggling around with the possibilities, you are sure to find something that suits your lifestyle and interests.