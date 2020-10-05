Grocery Shopping Tips That Will Help You Save Money

High oil prices, droughts, and floods, not to mention consumers’ growing appetite for more expensive items drive up the price of food items. We pay more for groceries now than we did in the past. There’s not much escaping it. Prices aren’t getting any cheaper, so if you don’t control your spending at the store, you’ll come back home with an empty wallet. If you can’t do a budget makeover, try cutting down on expensive food items. Also, there are some tricks you can use to save money on grocery shopping without adjusting your lifestyle.

If you’re curious to find out more, please continue reading.

Avoid purchasing from big brands

Over the years, you’ve got used to your Nestle cereals. The company pays close attention to every ingredient they add, making great efforts to source higher quality stuff from farms, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the cereals are so healthy. And nutritious. However, generic labels are just as good. It’s tempting to think that since two products are priced differently the least expensive one is low quality. That’s simply not true. Brand name products aren’t necessarily better, so don’t go with the brand name when shopping for essentials.

Opt for the savings that generic products can bring. There’s no point in paying more for something of the same quality. Make sure to read the label before making a purchase. Don’t buy groceries based solely on price or packaging. Go through the ingredient list and ensure you’re getting a good product. Check the front and the back. The front of the package is full of seductive words and phrases whose purpose is to make you think the product is one-of-a-kind. On the back, you’ll find all the info you need when it comes down to nutrition.

Buy in bulk

Buying in bulk can sometimes save you money. If you purchase a significant amount of something, you’ll no doubt receive a discount. The result is that you’ll live with overflowing cupboards. Yes, but at least you’ll have more money in your pockets. Stock the pantry once a month if you have enough space. In what follows, we’ll present some examples of groceries that you can buy in bulk:

Onions

Peppers

Apples

Cheese

Spices

Pasta

Meat

Canned goods

You’re not going to throw anything away, so the money won’t go down the drain. Buying in bulk reduces your travel time, which means that you won’t be spending precious minutes on the road. You make one trip and that’s it. Be mindful of what you buy and eliminate unnecessary waste, which is so harmful to the planet.

While some food items make ideal choices for buying in bulk, others not so much. So, what are the worst foods to buy in bulk? Well, if you really must know, it’s recommended to make the following bulk purchases:

Fruits and vegetables

Oils

Eggs

Flowers

Spices

Prepared foods

Take advantage of Black Friday deals

Black Friday is just around the corner and it’s hard, if not impossible to avoid the countless advertisements for deals. The biggest shopping holiday of the year brings about many surprises. If you love the unbelievable prices at Sam’s Club, make sure to check out the Sam’s Club Black Friday promotions.

Discounts surpass 50 percent, which means that you can buy products at the best possible price. Most retailers will have a pretty good selection of groceries on Black Friday. The best thing of all is that you enjoy free shipping. You’ll have the food items delivered to your doorstep.

Even if you’re not living paycheck to paycheck, getting a good deal on groceries is important. The cost of living continues to increase and so does the desire to save money. On Black Friday, you can shop and save money at the same time. If purchases aren’t made in a rush, there’s a real possibility to make savings, despite the common misconception that Black Friday bargains aren’t bargains. You can order online and the groceries will be shipped to your house in a couple of days, sometimes, on the same day. Browse products from categories such as health, personal care, and household. Refine the search results to find exactly what you need.

Join a loyalty program

Loyalty programs are offered by retailers as a means to attract and retain customers. They consist of rewards, discounts, and other types of incentives. Become a member of your favorite grocery store and the loyalty program will give you access to promotions that are available only for loyal customers. You’re always provided an incentive to make a purchase. Most importantly, you can reach your spending goals. It’s important to connect your phone number to the card because it’ll be easier to retrieve the card in case you lose it. Or you may simply forget the card at home and won’t be able to take advantage of its perks.

Focus on your staples

The staples represent the items you need from week to week. Examples include but aren’t limited to flour, eggs, sugar, and milk. Whether you shop in-store or online, fill up your cart with staples. Once you’ve got them out of the way, you can look at sale items. See what you can incorporate into your meal plan. You don’t want to purchase something only to throw it away. Perhaps you can take advantage of digital coupons. It’s worth giving it a try. At least you won’t be stuck clipping coupons.

All in all, grocery bills are becoming more and more expensive. If you were to ask any household about their spending, they would no doubt tell you that most of the salary goes on groceries. And it’s not because they’re on a special type of diet. If you want to make a big impact on your family’s budget, you have to change your shopping habits. Small changes lead to big differences. The bill doesn’t need to be higher than it has to be. Be extremely conscious of your budget and use the tricks we’ve highlighted earlier.