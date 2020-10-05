10 Easy Hairstyles for Gymnastics Practice

Gymnastics practice typically involves a perfect hairstyle that stays away from the face and can cause no disruption during training. Hence, you need to pay special attention to the hair as it makes you feel more relaxed, avoid obstacles, prevent injuries, and practice better. It also adds to a more professional and groomed look of the gymnast.

Most times, you might need a quick hairstyle for practice and may run out of creative ideas. That’s why we’ll be looking at ten easy, convenient, and adorable hairstyles for gym practices.

1. French Braids

@jaywesleyolson

French braid involves parting your hair into two sections, then braiding each section one after another. The braids are done by splitting the hair into three sections and taking it interchangeably one after another. After making the braids, you can put an elastic at the end to keep it in place.

2. Messy Bun

This is an easy hairstyle to do. It involves gathering your hair together to make a loose ponytail that can be high or low. Then twist the ponytail into a bun and secure with pins and elastic. This hairstyle is done even without combing the hair. Visit this website for more cute and easy gymnastics hairstyles.

3. Slick Buns

Photo By @jesshunt2/Instagram

This ballerina hairstyle is done by making the hair into a tight ponytail and wrapping it into a bun. Ensure to use pins to make the bun stay in place during practice.

4. Braided Space Bun

Part your hair into two equal parts and braid both until the back of the head. Then, tighten both braids separately with an elastic and make a bun on both sections, tightening them with pins.

5. Afro Look

Gymnasts with thick hair can use an elastic or a small rope to hold their hair together in an afro style.

6. Braided Bun

Photo Credit: @n.starck/Instagram

Put your hair in a high ponytail and divide it into two sections. Now, braid one part, and twist the other into a bun. Then wrap the braid around the bun.

7. Braided Low Bun

This style involves making a low ponytail, braiding it, and wrapping the braid into a bun at the back of the head.

8. Ballerina Pigtail Bun

Part the hair at the center and make two very high pigtails. With one section, make tight braids and secure with an elastic at the end. Then, you wrap the braid inwards to the center of the braids to make a bun. Secure the bun under the braids using pins. Apply the same to the other section and ensure they are symmetrical.

9. Braid Into Ponytail or Bun

Photo Credit: @taylor_lamb_hair/Instagram

This hairstyle involves making a Dutch hair braid into a ponytail or bun. First, part your hair into three sections, then make a Dutch braid from the beginning to the center of the hair. Now, brush the rest of the hair together and make a ponytail. You can also decide to turn it into a bun if you don’t want your hair whipping about.

10. Warrior Braids

Put your hair into a high ponytail, braid the ponytail to the middle of the hair, and put an elastic on it.

Conclusion

Hairstyles are an essential part of gymnastics. Hence, it is very important to wear a good style that wouldn’t disturb you while practicing. Listed above are ten lovely hair-dos that are easy to do and can be styled in the flicker of a second. The hairstyles also abide by the gymnastic rules and provide little to no hindrances while practicing.