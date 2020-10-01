Throwback: 15 of The Weirdest Beauty Trends

We are throwing a retrospective look back at the weirdest beauty trends that have surfaced since 2015. We are more than gratified that flaming lips are a thing now, we are obsessed with graphic eyes a la Pat McGrath and we are surely going to follow the windswept hairstyle trend whenever time is short. However, some of the beauty trends vagabonding from 2015-2020 leave us on and off speechless and in a dither, doubting whether it will be adequate enough to follow this craze. We have rounded up the 15 of the weirdest beauty trends that kicked up dust in the whole world, some of which are sure to positively attract your attention, while others inducing you to immediately send them to the stock of silly and ridiculous trends.

1. Rainbow Hair

Rainbow hairstyle or Pravana colors? This is a dilemma similar to the popular question: “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?”. This amazing hairstyle appearing in multiple variations has already captured many hearts and is still fiercely continuing its invasion closely collaborating with Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids. When done up with vibrant, zesty hair colors, it seems to be copying the sand art bottles to a tee, while the hair strands dyed in pastel shades are to take anyone to the famous Ladurée macaron and pastry shop in Paris.

2. Granny Hair

While some fashionisers go all rainbow, others are so much jealous of their granny’s silver grey hair that witness their own dark brunette hair go silver. And we should admit that the #grannyhair trend looks so amazing and in no way aged or senile. It’s enough to remember Halle Berry’s grey hair wrapping her with somewhat supernatural vibes in the movie ”X-Men” back in 2000 or Rihanna’s black-grey ombre hair and you will fall head over heels in love with this awesome trend. Oh, and grey hair matched with burgundy lips is definitely a look worth a million bucks.

3. Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge

No, not Kylie Jenner, but Angelina Jolie is the one to be blamed for the plump lip craze all over the world! But while she was born with sensual plump lips, others are just turning against their natural look. When at the age of 17 Kylie Jenner went for lip fillers (the fact that she was denying at first) making her lips super plump and sensual, the #kyliejennerchallenge hashtag was immediately born, more and more frequently appearing on Twitter and Instagram. The craze is still in full swing and millions of teenagers all over the world are trying to emulate Kylie’s plump lips creating a temporary effect by using suction cups, but the results more than often don’t fill the bill, leaving the lips bruised and swollen. Just follow Kylie’s good advice, girls ”BE YOURSELF!”

4. Bubble Nails: Nails Have Never Been So Spooky

When the acrylic nail technique started making its way into the beauty world, we were more than contended to finally have at our disposal that very tool to build long-lasting nails. But, oh boy, we haven’t been chasing any spooky and intimidating results like these bubble nails registered as one of the weirdest beauty trends of 2015. However, let us not critize them much; after all so many girls have already grown neon colored, 3D effect bubbles on their nails.

5. Pat McGrath’s Golden Rush

We had hardly managed yet to come to our senses after the Prada golden rush spring 2016 runway show when the craze for golden glowing lips and eyes took the beauty world by storm. World-famous makeup artist Pat McGrath launched her own first ever makeup product ” the Gold 001 pigment, which was sold out instantly. The result is more than evident: the year of 2015 is teeming with golden glowing female eyes and lips.