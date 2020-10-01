The Spookiest Halloween Nail Designs to Recreate

We have to skip the trick or treat tradition this year, but that doesn’t mean that the spooky season is canceled. Many celebrations are going virtual, and Halloween is no exception. If Instagram is any indication, the festive costumes, nails, and makeup are getting more creative. If anything, you can show off your Halloween nails on a zoom get-together with a spiked cider in hand. If you’re looking for inspiration, here are the coolest Halloween nail designs you can ask your nail technician to recreate.

Photo By @attitude_clothing/Instagram

This is a spooky nail design every fan of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will want to recreate. Beige nails with tangled webs and motifs from the terrifying boogieman are a Halloween work of art.