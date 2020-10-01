Fall Leggings Outfits: How To Wear Leggings The Chic Way

When we talk about leggings, we instantly think of working out or a lazy at-home day. Leggings don’t have the reputation of being chic, but anyone can make this casual garment going-out ready. When styled properly, this comfortable alternative to pants can make a chic outfit for a Sunday brunch or even a night out. Need proof? We gathered all the fall leggings outfits inspiration you need to help you style your beloved sporty pieces in dressy ways.

Photo By @missy_elz/Instagram

Contrary to popular opinion, you can incorporate this garment in any type of outfit. An absolute must-have is a pair of faux leather leggings. Whether you need a formal or leisure look, the faux leather leggings are a perfect fit. Combine them with oversized shirts and patterned accessories for a chic daytime look.