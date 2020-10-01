Alternative Options for Storage Space

Most homeowners are familiar with the struggle for storage space and feel stressed when their home is cluttered. There never seems to be enough storage space as a homeowner, but there are a few smart storage solutions which could help to de-clutter your home and keep it much more organized and could improve your wellbeing.

Walls

People tend to only consider the floors when thinking about storage, but you can also use the walls intelligently with vertical storage. Shelves are an obvious solution, but you can go even further than this with items like an overbed fitted wardrobe from somewhere like Hammonds which is a smart use of space. They are described as a “great storage solution for those items that you do not require access to every day – such as linen or towels”.

Trunks or Monk Benches

One of the biggest problems with many of the storage solutions that you see is that they are small so you cannot keep large items or put all of your excess storage inside. This is not an issue when you use trunks which can provide you with deep storage space, plus they can also add visual appeal to the space. Monk benches are also a good solution and can even double up as additional seating which is ideal for those with limited space.

Shoe Racks

There are few things more infuriating than finding people’s shoes strewn all over the entrance to the house and this can also be dangerous as it is a trip hazard. Shoe racks are a great way to tidy away shoes and keep them neatly organized and can slot neatly in your entrance-way so that people can take them off as soon as they enter to keep your home clean.

Wicker Baskets

As a quick, easy and affordable storage solution, it is hard to beat wicker baskets which you can place in areas all around the home. They are ideal for simply gathering up items like post, keys and anything else which can clutter the home and you can also easily move them around and put them out of sight.

Under Bed Storage

Under the bed is another valuable space which is often overlooked when it comes to storage. Instead of simply throwing items under the bed (which can be difficult to retrieve and end up collecting dust), having drawers or an ottoman bed frame can make this much easier and allow you to retrieve items when you need them.

These are just a few alternative storage solutions which will help to keep your home much neater and tidier while allowing you to make the most of the space that you have. In addition to making your home more welcoming, this can actually have a big impact on your mental health too.