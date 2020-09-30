Top Do’s and Don’ts for Teen Girls to Wash Their Face the Right Way

If you are the parent of a teenage girl, chances are good you are teaching them ways to make sure that they are prepared for the changes that are ahead with puberty.

Between changes to their body, hormonal swings and more, the teenage years can be hard for even the most resilient teens. With that being said, one thing that can be a challenge for all teenagers is pimples. Pimples become especially common during puberty because of the hormonal changes that the body is going through. For that reason, if you are looking for the best acne treatment for teenage girl, look no further!

We’ve broken down the best face washing tips for your teen to follow to help fight and reduce acne.

Do – Make sure your teen removes any makeup before they wash their face

If your teenager likes to get creative with their makeup, make sure that they know that they should remove any makeup they are wearing before they wash their face. Using a gentle makeup remover before starting a face wash routine will help unclog pores and help your teenage girl wake up feeling fresh and clean.

Don’t – Use a generic bar of soap

Some young people don’t really understand the difference between a simple bar of soap for or body wash and soap that is meant specifically for your face. Make sure that you explain to them that they should be using face wash that is right for their face and skin type.

In fact, you will probably want to take them to your local pharmacy or drug store to help pick out the right kind of face wash that has great reviews and is dermatologist recommended.

Do – Use lukewarm water to clean

There is a common myth that warm water will open up pores and that cold water closes them. This is actually not true and it is recommended that hot or cold water not be used to clean faces because they can actually be more irritating to the skin than anything else.

Encourage lukewarm water for face washing that won’t burn or aggravate skin.

Don’t – Use lots of tools

Some people might feel encouraged to use tweezers, extractors, sponges, loofahs and more based on the commercials that they see on television or social media. The truth is that these can carry bacteria, cause harm and be otherwise hurtful to your teenage child’s skin.

Make sure that you know what kind of tools your daughter is using on their face. If you sense that they are trying to purchase things that you would not approve of, you should sit them down and talk about the dangers of using tools without having the necessary experience.

Conclusion

In the end, pimples as a whole are probably unavoidable. One is bound to pop up every now and then. With that being said, following simple do’s and don’ts of face washing will help your teenage girl feel better in her own skin each and every day!