Sexy & Spooky Makeup Looks To Get You Into the Halloween Mood

September is coming to an end and suddenly we realize Halloween is just a month away! For some, it seems too early to get all worked up about this holiday, but for those of us who live for the annual spook-fest, it’s time to start preparing. Halloween is the perfect excuse to start experimenting with eccentric makeup looks, so let your creative side take over! If you need inspiration, we gathered the most eye-catching spooky makeup looks to help you push the limits and be this year’s Halloween sensation.

Photo By @makeupbyalinna/Instagram

Nothing is as attention-grabbing as the color red. A shimmering blood-like shade and bold flicks are a killer Halloween makeup combination. For a fierce and drama infused look use fake voluminous lashes.