Chic Neon Outfits For Fall to Inspire Your Bold Style Choices

Whether you protested or enjoyed its comeback earlier this summer, neon has become the hottest color trend for this fall. With the change of the season, when everyone swaps the summer hues for deeper and moodier shades, bright neon outfits bring a refreshing contrast. Celebs and Insta cool girls are overflowing our feeds with neon looks. If you’ve left the neon palette in your elementary school days, now might be the perfect time to give blinding colors a second chance. We sourced the chicest neon outfits for fall to help you embrace this trend and look fabulous.

Photo By @kaliannakali/Instagram

Whether you want to add a vibrant piece or go full neon, there’s a way for you to rock this trend. A neon piece like this green knitted sweater will give you the eye-catching effect you desire, without being too loud.