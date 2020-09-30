A Woman’s Guide to Looking and Feeling Like a Million Bucks

We believe that the formula for looking and feeling like a million bucks is simple: High-quality basics (simple, seasonless, and well-made) + statement accessories (think: high-end women’s watches and handbags) + a touch of personal style (vintage, funky, personalized) = the million-dollar look. All of this equals a confident and well-dressed version of yourself, and it doesn’t take a ton of time or energy to perfect.

Step 1: Start with High-Quality Basics

The first thing to do when designing your expensive-looking wardrobe is to lay a foundation that’s built to endure. Shop brands that prioritize comfort and long-lasting luxury—sustainable silk, linen, organic cotton, and ethical wool are all timeless fabrics and indicators of quality.

Go Seasonless – As consumers demand more and more sustainability, seasonless fashion is taking center stage. Gone are the days of fast fashion, where the cheap and chintzy ruled. To create a polished look, choose well-made basics that you can wear year-round. Opt for mid-weight, layerable fabrics in neutral tones, especially black, gray, red, and white. Don’t worry about looking basic—we’ll accessorize later!

Choose Lasting Materials – This is crucial to looking like a million bucks and feeling good about yourself because you know you’re saving the planet and saving money in the long run. As we’ve already mentioned, fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, and linen are the gold standards, but don’t be afraid of well-done synthetics or new-age fabrics. The feel test will tell you all you need to know! Feel hemp, bamboo, nylon, rayon, and polyester.



– This is crucial to looking like a million bucks and feeling good about yourself because you know you’re saving the planet and saving money in the long run. As we’ve already mentioned, fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, and linen are the gold standards, but don’t be afraid of well-done synthetics or new-age fabrics. The feel test will tell you all you need to know! Feel hemp, bamboo, nylon, rayon, and polyester. Create a Capsule – If you’re looking for a high-end yet effortless way to dress each day, you may want to create a quality-focused capsule wardrobe. Look to brands like Eileen Fisher, Cuyana, Rothys, Everlane, and Grayson for simple but high-quality basics. You can easily build a capsule wardrobe with a relatively small upfront investment.

Step 2: Accessorize Like You Mean It

If the above sounds a bit basic for your tastes, fear not! Step two of million-dollar dressing is about adding the finishing touches. Luxurious scarves, watches, jewelry, sunglasses, and handbags serve as the icing on the cake of your stunning look.

Invest in High-End Classics – If you’re willing to put a bit of cash into your closet and are aiming for an expensive-looking dazzle, we’d recommend sticking with a few tried-and-true luxury classics that would totally make any outfit. These are the immediately recognizable designer pieces that will instantly set your look apart and make it look ultra-luxe. Some great options for high-end accessorizing include:

A women’s Rolex like the ever-classic Lady-Datejust. A Cartier bracelet, such as the instantly recognizable Love bracelet. A Hermès scarf. Hermès is known for exceptionally beautiful and eye-catching textiles, routinely worn by celebrities, royalty, and tastemakers. A CELINE bag, such as the super-chic Belt Bag that makes any look. A pair of shades by Chanel, Alexander McQueen, or Dolce & Gabbana. A Gucci belt. Everyone knows the iconic double-G belt!



Don’t Skimp on Shoes – Your shoes fall into both the basics category and the accessories category, and we think you should have pairs for all occasions. The key to choosing shoes that make a big splash is to opt for something with a little dazzle— brightly colored leather or suede or perhaps some sparkly accents. A unique silhouette, such as a platform or stiletto heel, can jazz things up too. You don’t necessarily have to go Ferragamo or Louboutin here, either; just make sure to stick to high quality and, preferably, handmade.

Step 3: Add Your Personal Flair

Can we let you in on a little secret? The truth is that dressing in a way that makes you feel amazing isn’t actually formulaic. In truth, it takes a little soul and, sometimes, you won’t get that with a capsule wardrobe or designer extras. Here’s what you need to do:

Pepper in Some Quality Vintage – Whether you’re all about the vintage designer style or love the high-quality, brandless finds at the local thrift store, adding some pre-loved vibes to your wardrobe is a really great way to give it a little soul. The good news is that much of the apparel and accessories of yesteryear were made to last, so they automatically give your look an expensive undertone even if they only cost a few bucks. We love the idea of infusing your wardrobe with a few vintage statement pieces, such as glasses or a belt.



– Whether you’re all about the vintage designer style or love the high-quality, brandless finds at the local thrift store, adding some pre-loved vibes to your wardrobe is a really great way to give it a little soul. The good news is that much of the apparel and accessories of yesteryear were made to last, so they automatically give your look an expensive undertone even if they only cost a few bucks. We love the idea of infusing your wardrobe with a few vintage statement pieces, such as glasses or a belt. Don’t Forget to DIY –Feeling crafty? There’s no better way to bespoke-ify your look than to create some DIY fashions that show your individuality. Tie-dye, screen-printing, and sewing are all amazing techniques for customizing your closet, and they can add a fabulous flair when done right. You could also partner with a local or online artisan to create handmade custom pieces just for you.



–Feeling crafty? There’s no better way to bespoke-ify your look than to create some DIY fashions that show your individuality. Tie-dye, screen-printing, and sewing are all amazing techniques for customizing your closet, and they can add a fabulous flair when done right. You could also partner with a local or online artisan to create handmade custom pieces just for you. Add Your Personal Touch – Another incredible way to celebrate your one-of-a-kind sense of style is to include personal elements into your look. Whether that is a piece of jewelry that’s a family heirloom or a custom-made necklace or ring that marks a big milestone, these are the pieces that make your look completely and totally you.

Looking and feeling like a million bucks isn’t about spending a ton of money on fancy stuff (though, if that’s your vibe, we support it). It’s about mixing and matching the premium quality with the fresh and personal, resulting in a wardrobe that’s as sleek and attractive as it is true to your personality. Stick to the simple and seasonless and accessorize for a look that’ll make you feel like a million plus!