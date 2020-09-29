Reasons To Celebrate Fall

Have you made memories this summer? Whether you’re sad to say goodbye to the sun or you’re relishing the cozy nights as the darkness sets in, there are many ways to ensure that Fall is a season to remember, too.

Fall is a season to embrace as a time for contemplation, preparation and transformation – it's a wonderful moment in the cycle of the year.

Favorite Fall Moments

Fall is a season of change and letting go, and we see this reflected in the world around us. Our favorite Fall moments are those in which we embrace all that the season offers us and make the most of nature’s gifts at this time. We love:

Nights around the fire. Snuggling up by the fire with your family or a good book is a simple way to create truly special Fall memories. Grab a blanket and these gorgeous slippers and cosy up to watch the flames flickering as the night draws in outside. If you don’t have an open fireplace or woodburning stove inside, take the opportunity to wrap up warmly and build a small fire in the garden or even on the beach so that you don’t miss out. To fully embrace the experience, you’ll need a mug of hot chocolate and you can even try roasting chestnuts or toasting marshmallows over the fire.

Fall festivities. Fall is a time of festivities in the traditional calendar, and here in Ireland, we like to honor the days gone by. Look around your local area to discover Harvest Festival celebrations and local food events that make the most of the richness of the land. This is a time when our ancestors would have been busy storing up food reserves for the winter and spring, and it’s a good opportunity to feel the connection with the earth that sustains us. Halloween or Samhain is another important festival in the Fall, and children and adults alike love to get into the spirit of it by trick or treating or throwing a party for family and friends.

Country walks. Fall is a great time to explore the countryside around you before the winter sets in and it’s too wet or cold to walk far. We love to see the season change as the leaves fall and the landscape alters before our eyes. Dressing for the weather is key to ensure that you enjoy yourself rather than shivering all the way! We love this stylish waxed jacket for women, and the man in your life will cut a dashing figure in this classic Poets Jacket that simply exudes style and class. Fall is the perfect time to indulge in earthy tones and rich fabrics, and Irish Tweed is certainly a stylish way to do this.

Get outdoors. Whether you’re digging over the garden to prepare it for the winter rest or gathering sweet chestnuts and kicking through the leaves in your local park, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the Fall before the chill of Winter drives you indoors. Children will barely notice the cold as they rush around and keep themselves feeling toasty, but layering up will mean you can stay outdoors for longer. Our versatile range of Aran sweaters and cardigans are perfect for this changeable time of the year, and you can keep chills at bay with this beautiful fleece-lined neck warmer or our simple honeycomb hat.

Cook up a storm. Even if the weather is too wet or cold to get outdoors, you can stir up some special memories by cooking up some amazing food and inviting your friends and family around to share the day. If you have traditional family recipes, this is a great time to get them out and create a dinner to remember, or try something new and get each family member or friend to create a dish to add to the feast. You can make it a real occasion by dressing up for dinner, and it’s great to have an excuse to pop on something a bit different. We love this Grandfather shirt, made from brushed cotton in traditional Irish style, and it’s cosy to cuddle up to, as well.

Make some music. Here in Ireland, we have a long tradition of making memories through music and the Fall is a good opportunity to get involved. If you play an instrument, it’s fun to get together with friends and play for your family or local community, and you can seek out local music events and dance the night away, too. If you’ve never played an instrument before, this is a great time to have a go. Choose something you’ve always loved the sound of and commit to some lessons – in real life or online – this season. Learning to play an instrument is great for your brain and your self confidence, and it’s a wonderful skill to bring joy to those around you. Book in some family music nights and enjoy something a little bit different this Fall.



