Chic Transitional Outfits For Fall to Inspire Your Weird Weather Outfits

The summer-to-fall transitional period may be one of the most exciting times of the year. There’s the advantage of going outside without sweating buckets and the anticipation for pumpkin-spiced everything. But since September weather is a bit confusing and erratic, choosing the right outfit can turn into a real nightmare. When it’s a bit too chilly for your go-to sundress but not cold enough to break out the fall sweaters and coats, transitional clothing pieces are a necessity. If you need a little inspo to get you started, we gathered the most on-trend transitional outfits for fall to help you ease your wardrobe choices into the colder season.

Photo By @jordanorion/Instagram

Can’t give up your favorite short skirt and t-shirt combination yet? Add a bedazzled biker jacket to keep your outfit stylish and warm. When it’s not either hot or cold, this simple yet trendy outfit will get you looking on point.