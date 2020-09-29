12 Cute Back To School Nail Art Designs

Cute back to school nail art designs are one of the sweetest ways to pay tribute to fall! Whether you are one of those getting ready for the new school days or you just want to remember your reckless childhood and teen years, these 12 back to school nail art designs can provide you with endless inspiration for totally memorable and outstanding looks. Small details always complete looks perfectly and nails to this end play a crucial role for creating the ultimately well-groomed and flirty effect. If wearing back to school outfits is too much for you, you can always rely on your fantasy, mix and match various nail colors and come up with unbelievably cute and complex nail designs that always deserve admiration.



Trying to create successful back to school nail designs, you first of all need to determine the style and the colors of the nail polishes you are ready to wear. Picturing all the office & school supplies on your nails can always lead to perfection. Just go for images of colorful pencils, pens, brushes, books, backpacks, scissors, rulers or letters and there you have simple and lovely back to school nails that will be the center of everyone’s attention. You can either leave your four fingers blank and picture just one cute school-related image on your fifth finger, or you can go even bolder and more colorful, trying to tell an entire school story through all your five fingers.