Negative Space Nail Art Ideas Trendy for 2020

A new trend spotted across the fashion world is the negative space nail art trend! We love our manicures, and sometimes, a simple lacquer alone is not enough to show off our character. The negative space nail art trend is an upgrade to your average manicure and can be achieved easily, from graphic black and white designs to color palettes and glittery accents. There is something for everyone in this sphere. So, here are some uber-cool negative space nail designs trendy for you to choose from!

1. Go for the Graphic Design: Black and white is a great combo and each nail can look a little different, depending on how you plan on styling it. The multiple designs can look pretty busy but these two colors pull it off without a problem, making this the go-to nail art design when you have time on your hands to play around.

2. Modern Pastels Can Look Pretty Cool: And cool is the right word for it when each fingernail boasts a different design with different pastel colors, preferably 2 pastels mixed with black for the outlines. Using straight lines and geometric shapes certainly helps create the futuristic look you might end up with. Dove grays and pastel yellows are the perfect colors to go with the black outlines.

3. Playing with the Moons: There’s something glam and gorgeous about using a strongly hued burgundy to play around with the nail designs, particularly when alternating between bare and filled-in half moons on your fingers. It’s not too busy, utilizes you a highly saturated nail color and looks pretty amazing overall in combination with the studs!

4. Passionate Hearts: Using nail tape to achieve some cool looks, one can alternate between pale pink and black colours, or perhaps add a bold red to the mix, to achieve different designs per nail. This includes pretty little red hearts and funky schemes.

5. The Geometric Red: One of the pretty designs you can make on your nails, this time not alternating between a few, is by adding bare geometric designs to your red nail lacquered fingertips for an aristocratic, sophisticated and modern touch. This keeps the classic hue as the center of attention but gives it a bit of character that’s repeated on each nail.