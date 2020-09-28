libra season - cute libra tattoos for zodiac lovers

Whether you believe in astrology or not, there’s no denying that zodiac tattoos are freaking cute. As the Libra season starts, what better way to commemorate your birthday this year than by getting a tattoo of your zodiac sign? Libras are known for their peacemaking abilities, but also their indecisiveness. Since there are too many options available, finding the right tattoo can be downright exhausting. If you are born at the beginning of the fall season and can’t decide on a Libra tattoo, we have a few suggestions that can help. Keep scrolling through our gallery to discover the coolest Libra tattoos.

Photo By @zmfreespirit/Instagram

When you think of the Libra zodiac sign, balance and harmony are the first words that come to mind. The scale is a beautiful representation of these qualities, making it the well-known Libra symbol. Here is a delicate scale tattoo on the sternum to proudly show off your best qualities.