How to Dress Down Diamonds

It is true diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Worn on fingers, around necks and wrists, and adorning ears, diamonds have the capacity to transform any outfit from drab to fab. However, with the prospect of cancelled Christmas parties, 10pm curfews, and minimal socializing, the chance for a girl to wear her diamonds is diminishing.

But all is not lost, we show you how you can dress down your diamonds for day-time chic – even if you are just popping to the shops!

Keep it simple

Coco Chanel always said, “before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one accessory.” The trick to dressing down diamonds is to keep it simple. A stunning pair of diamond stud earrings are the perfect option for everyday wear. Subtle, yet sophisticated, they can transform even athleisurewear into something a little bit special.

Dress for zoom

With almost half of office workers now working from home the formality of office attire has been replaced by comfy casuals. However, for those occasions when a Zoom call is scheduled, you’ll want to look polished and put together – and because of the angle of the camera only your top half will show.

A simple diamond drop necklace that sits delicately on the collar bone strikes the perfect balance of professional yet casual.

Mix it up

Traditional diamond rings are worn on the engagement finger, but the easiest and most contemporary way to dress-down your diamond rings is to switch up what finger you wear them on. Diamond band rings look great on the thumb and instantly creates an edgier and younger feel. And if you’re looking to create more of a statement, then consider popping a diamond cluster ring on the index finger.

Don’t forget to paint your nails with a pop of neon orange to keep the summer vibes going, or if you’ve accepted that winter is here, nails in a dark blue, berry, or even black will help showcase your diamonds without being too showy.

Go barefaced

Allow your diamonds to be the only embellishment you need and keep make-up to a minimum. A coat of mascara, a slick of clear gloss, and dewy skin are all you need.

If you’re conscious of going make-up free, try barely-there make-up looks that enhance your natural features. Choose neutral eye colors like soft pinks, peach, and apricot, and add a whisper of bronzer across the cheekbones and forehead.

Wear one color

Keep the rest of your outfit simple when dressing-down diamonds. Autumn-winter is the perfect time to embrace darker neutrals like camel, navy, and of course black by dressing tonally. Instead of using patterns to create interest, use different textures, and allow the diamonds to make the statement.