golden peach hair color is the unexpected pastel pink sister that’s trending this fall

The pastel palette has influenced both makeup and hair color trends. The pastel pink hair was all the rage this summer, but there is a new gorgeous trend on the rise that we’ll be seeing everywhere pretty soon. If you’re in the mood of a new dye job, a golden peach hair color might be the change you need. As pastel pink’s baby sister, this shade is warm and fits perfectly with the seasonal transition. Keep scrolling to find the prettiest takes on the golden peach hair color.

Photo By @tracylavoiehair/Instagram

Nothing says chic and fresh like a golden peach lob. Choose this stunning combo and turn heads wherever you go.