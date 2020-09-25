Try the Titanium Silver Hair Color Trend For an Icy Look This Fall

As the new season edges in, there’s so much to get excited about. Let’s make your next dye job the prettiest change you’ll make this fall. There are many gorgeous hair colors trending right now – from chocolate brown to strawberry blonde, but there’s one particular color that seems to overshadow them. In case you haven’t seen it on the streets, one scroll on Instagram will give you the answer – titanium silver hair color. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to spice things up, now’s your chance! To help you choose the perfect shade and style, we rounded up the most beautiful variations of this trend. Keep scrolling to get inspired!

Photo By @lenhhair/Instagram

As the name suggests, the titanium silver hair color is a metallic shade with cool, ashy undertones. This titanium pearly shade will give your hair a shiny effect and a healthy look.