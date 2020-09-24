These Pretty Fall Neon Makeup Looks Will Brighten Up The Moody Days Ahead

We all love the subtle “hardly any makeup” look and we wear it often – from the office to night outs. But lately, it seems celebrities and influencers are leaving off the neutrals to experiment with colors. Bold and vibrant neon makeup is infiltrating our feeds left and right, so we’re here to help you kick things up a notch. Flip through our gallery for the most eye-catching fall neon makeup looks and give way to your creativity!

Photo By @gordgeorge/Instagram

Make your lips look sensational with electric pink shade. Add a shimmering eyeshadow in a matching shade on the inner corners of your eyes for a balanced appearance. Extra mascara or false eyelashes will make a beautiful finishing touch to this neon look.