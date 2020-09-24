How to Style Layered Bob Hairstyles

The best thing about bob hairstyles is that they take a shorter period of time for styling. In addition, bob hairstyles are very practical during the hot summer months and flatter almost any woman. And they transition so well into the fall. So, let’s say that the benefits of bob hairstyles are numerous. To get creative with this style, you will need to have a medium-length bob with layers and follow our layered bob hairstyles styling tips presented below!

Layered Bob Hairstyles with Dimensional Hair Highlights

The medium length bob will look voluminous if you have two-shaded hair. The first shade needs to be of a warm, darker shade, such as chocolate, while the second one can be really light. The darker shade needs to be the lower layer. It will artificially add double-dimension to the hair. To play with the volume you need to blow-dry starting with a smaller brush and then using a large brush at the top part.

Proper Hair Parting

Layered bob hairstyles will be drastically changed only in a few seconds if you part the hair from another side than you used to. Still when blow-drying the hair, do not forget to work on adding volume to the side that has less hair. It’s good to use a large brush when blow-drying the hair.

Red Layered Bob Hairstyles

The red color actually looks awesome with medium hairstyles. Just remember Rihanna! Single bold color looks amazing with a layered bob. You need to use styling gel on damp hair and blow-dry it. The ends of the hair will need to be ideally straightened with the help of a flat iron.

Shaggy Bob Hairstyles with Layers

Dip-dye is another version to try out. The style can be combined with bob hairstyles wither with short, messy bangs or without. The main point is to make the edges artistic. You need to use a large brush on the top and use a curling iron to curl the ends of the hair to the random sides. To get the final look you can backcomb the top and slightly go with fingers to separate the ends.

Vintage Curly Layered Bob Hairstyles

Having a down layer, which is slightly longer than the rest of the layers can be ideally used for a classical hairstyle. You will need to blow-dry the hair using styling mouse. Try to keep the upper layers straight, while the layers on the bottom should be curled off the face. In the same manner you can curl back the longer edges on both sides.

Rounded Bob Hairstyles with Layers

The rounded bob is the most frequently used style. To get the look you will have to blow-dry the hair with a medium brush. To make it more flattering, you can try to comb the hair while blow-drying. The upper layers in contrast to the lower ones will need to be a bit rounded to the face. The look is just perfect for almost all face shapes, except for the round one. So be attentive not to add extra pounds to your face choosing this style if you have a round face.

Layered Bob Hairstyles with Flipped out Ends

The hairstyle is great for voluminous hair. The chopped bob hair will need to be styled very attentively. You need to apply styling mouse to the hair to get the volume in control. When blow-drying the hair, it will be great to use a large round brush, and when reaching the ends, slightly curl those out. The fringe needs to be blow-dried straight out. The ends of the hair can be styled with the help of spray wax.

Retro Layered Bob Hairstyles

Voluminous hair can have multiple layers and when combined with short layers and bangs, it can turn into an amazing style. Retro bob hairstyles will beautifully cover your large forehead and make your face look naturally oval. To get the style you need to apply some styling product to the hair and blow-dry it with medium size paddle brush. The bangs need to be rounded to the face. To finalize the style, you can use hairspray.

Casual Layered Bob Hairstyles

The casual bob hairstyle will be the best choice for active ladies. The style is awesome especially with those having dry and straight hair. It will give you a natural look. The smooth fringe will be the only part requiring more in-detail styling. You need to blow-dry the hair using a paddle brush, first combing the hair forward, then to the sides. The style will look great even without special add-in hairspray.

Layered bob hairstyles will be a chic trend, as far as you know good techniques of styling your hair. Follow our hairstyle tips and always look voguish and fresh!

