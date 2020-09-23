As the upcoming season wraps us in its chilly embrace, the fashion world turns towards the newest beauty trends and welcomes sexier, edgier fall looks. If you want to get a jumpstart on your new colorway, you’ve come to the right place. Keep flipping through the most eye-catching bold hair colors for fall to choose your next adventurous look.

Fiery Copper Dye Job

Photo By @mermaidhairmarissa/Instagram

The copper hue perfectly fits the fall aesthetic, so it’s popularity in this time of the year comes as no surprise. Choose a vibrant copper dye job for an alluring look.