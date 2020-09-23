The Most Eye-Catching Bold Hair Colors For Fall

Bold Hair Colors For Fall

As the upcoming season wraps us in its chilly embrace, the fashion world turns towards the newest beauty trends and welcomes sexier, edgier fall looks. If you want to get a jumpstart on your new colorway, you’ve come to the right place. Keep flipping through the most eye-catching bold hair colors for fall to choose your next adventurous look.

Fiery Copper Dye Job

bold hair colors for fall
Photo By @mermaidhairmarissa/Instagram

The copper hue perfectly fits the fall aesthetic, so it’s popularity in this time of the year comes as no surprise. Choose a vibrant copper dye job for an alluring look.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.