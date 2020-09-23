Minimalist Jewelry Trends You Need to Try

Bold pieces are one way to make a statement, but they’re definitely not for everyone. Natural, understated elegance is currently trending strong and for good reason. In times of uncertainty, people stick with classics and basic pieces never go out of style. Whether you’re looking for gifts for yourself, unexpected and unique gifts for wife or cool and chic gifts for grandma, minimalist jewelry is a surefire hit. Read on to find out our top picks for you to try.

Pearl Necklace

A strand of pearls may be a jewelry box staple but that doesn’t mean it’s boring. Feminine with a subtle glow that flatters every skin tone, pearls work with virtually every outfit in your wardrobe and take you from day to evening with ease.

Gold Hoops

Hoop earrings harken all the way back to the time of the ancient Egyptians. They were scorching hot in the 1960s and ’70s, but hoops never go out of style. Dress them up or down, gold hoops always look great.

Pearl Studs

Pearl earrings coordinate with just about everything you own. You don’t have to worry about them clashing or overpowering any outfit, and at the same time, pearl studs draw attention to your face. To really show them off, pair them with an updo.

Bracelet Watch

Practical and beautiful, a bracelet watch is a must-have for every woman, minimalist or maximizer. A simple analog face will appeal to most minimalists, and a gold- or silver-tone band adds a hint of luxury without weighing you down with extras.

Tennis Bracelet

A chain of diamonds may sound flashy, but tennis bracelets are timeless, not to mention sleek and perfect for today’s women who lead active, busy lives. In case you’re wondering how the piece earned its name, tennis pro Chris Evert lost her bracelet during a match in 1978 and the game was suspended while she looked for it. Although you don’t have to be a tennis player to wear one, they are popular with that set. Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are both big fans.

Gold Bangle

Simple yet sleek, gold bangles have been worn since ancient times in many cultures around the world. A gold bangle offers a delicate glint of luxury to any wrist.

Stacked Rings

Eternity bands are a jewelry staple. They symbolize love, are beautiful and add a touch of glamor that even a minimalist can enjoy.

Ankle Chain

Want subtlety with a hint of sexy? An ankle chain looks great with sandals but also works with heels. Ankle chains hint at a wild side under your demure exterior.