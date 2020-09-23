How to Make Eyelashes Grow Naturally

There is nothing more alluring and beautiful in a woman’s look than long, thick eyelashes that add a mystery and seductive allure to her glance. If nature hasn’t granted you with long lashes, mascara and false lashes come to make them look more romantic. Moreover, there are certain makeup products that boost the growth of your natural eyelashes. After all, no one will deny that natural looking long and thick eyelashes are unmatchable.



If your eyelashes have a problem of falling out, or they are thin and not as long as you’d like them to be, you can actually make them grow naturally. With the help of these easy beauty tips, you can quickly and easily get long and thick eyelashes!

Tips for Longer and Thicker Eyelashes

• To get longer and thicker eyelashes, you should first take care of your lashes. A must-follow rule here is to remove your mascara before going to bed. Also apply some nourishing products that will cause your lashes grow longer and will strengthen them.

• One of the most efficient tricks of making your eyelashes grow naturally is to apply olive oil or petroleum jelly (better known as Vaseline) to your lashes and leave it on for a night. Wash it off in the morning.

• Vitamin E is another great ingredient known for its properties to make your eyelashes grow naturally. Specialists highly recommend applying Vitamin E oil to your lashes twice a day with the help of a cotton swab. It’s advised to apply a bit of this formula in the morning, before applying makeup, and then in the evening, after you have completely removed your makeup.

• It’s a well-known fact that castor oil is a perfect remedy to make your hair grow quickly. Consequently, it works great for eyelashes too. Take 1 tbsp of castor oil and a half of a tbsp of vanilla extract, mix it well and apply it to your lashes with a clean mascara wand.

It’s advised to try all these natural remedies to see which one works fine for you. Just be patient to see the results, as they won’t come overnight. It may take weeks to see the difference, but you are sure to finally get long and thick eyelashes that will make your friends envy you!

