Easy and Stylish Ways to Wear Your Hair When Traveling

After you have remembered to grab your passport, pack everything you need for your trip and turn everything off at the house before you head out, the last thing on your mind is how you are going to style your hair. If you have looked less than your best at the airport a few more times than you are comfortable, keep reading. Here are a few easy ways to fix your hair that are functional for travel and don’t require much time.

1. Braids

If you are headed to the beach or a Bahamas cruise, braids are a great choice of hairstyle. Not only will they keep your hair out of your face, but there are also so many options depending on your hair type and preference. So long are the days of a simple side braid. You may be surprised by how one of the more current braids could transform your outfit and have you looking fabulous on your vacation. A little hair spray and leave-in conditioner can help to avoid flyaways and make it easier to attain a slick and polished finished look. If you are in the sun with your new hairdo, remember to sunscreen your scalp where your hair is parted.

2. Natural

Whether you have naturally straight, curly hair or something in between, there is no better time than a vacation to give your locks a break from the heat and leave it natural. Suppose you are worried about your curls being out of control, look into a keratin treatment that will reduce frizz and make your hair much more manageable. Unlike chemical straighteners, this type of treatment does not result in as much permanent damage if done correctly. You may learn to love your natural hair after spending a little time making it come to life.

3. Messy Bun

A messy bun is the most effortless hairstyle to accomplish, and you don’t have to give up any aesthetics. This type of style can be done on any kind of hair, no matter if you are between washes. All you need is a hair tie! Yep, that’s right. No brushing is even required for this one! If you are not the messy bun type, a more sleek ballerina bun alternative is equally as beautiful. There is no one saying you have to stop at one bun. Space buns are unbelievably cute and fun. Not to mention, they are just your simple messy bun times two. One of the great things about space buns is that you can spice up a half up half down look in no time.

4. Curls

If your holds hair curls well, that will undoubtedly come in handy on a trip. On the first day of your trip, you could throw in some tight curls that will loosen over the next few days. All you have to worry about is a few touch-ups along the way. Dry shampoo will be your best friend when on vacation as your hair adjusts to a new climate. Don’t be alarmed if your locks don’t perform quite like they usually do. This is normal with different temperatures and humidity levels.

It is stressful to worry about looking put together when on vacation. You may have your outfit all planned out but are completely helpless wondering what you are going to do with your hair. The good news is, the ideas above will have you looking great in no time, and there is an endless amount of YouTube videos that can teach you anything you need to know about your hair. Above all else, it is essential to enjoy your time with friends and family regardless of how your hair decided to behave. This is much easier said than done, but everyone knows that hairs like to have a mind of their own- usually when you are putting in a lot of effort to make yourself look nice.