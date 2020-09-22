glamorous & bold makeup looks to steal from celebrities

Celebrities are blessed with top-of-the-line glam squads on speed dial. Having access to the best makeup artists in the industry, these A-listers always sport the trendiest makeup looks. While we might not be able to book the same beauty gurus to glam us up, we can always use their work as inspiration to upgrade our look. You must’ve noticed on your Instagram feed that everyone is obsessed with colorful, dramatic makeup looks. If you’d like to try this aesthetic for yourself, take a look at the most glamorous and bold makeup looks you could steal from your favorite celebs.

Photo By @perrieedwards/Instagram

Just like us mere mortals, celebrities get obsessed with the Instagram makeup trends served by the talented beauty community. Perrie Edwards is no exclusion as she was spotted rocking a mesmerizing rainbow makeup look.