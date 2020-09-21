Skin Care Tips For Winter

The winter weather can be tough on our skin, making it dry, itchy and irritated. With cold, windy conditions outside that leave your skin feeling raw, and indoors the heat can take the moisture out of your skin, you can’t escape!

Luckily, there are many ways to combat the winter skin to help your skin feeling smooth, moist and supple, so you can feel and look your best, all winter long.

Wear Organic Face Masks

As we head into winter, we need to be especially conscious of wearing a face mask when out in public, to help with the spread of coronavirus. However, we are seeing that wearing a mask all day can irritate the skin. Luckily, wearing a softer organic cotton face mask will help your skin to breath better, helping you to stay safe without irritating your skin.

Moisturize Frequently

A great way to maintain healthy skin is my moisturizing, this is crucial in keeping it hydrated through the winter. Consider upgrading your products to a thicker moisturizer, or even oil, to ensure that you keep your face and body fully hydrated. When bathing, it’s great to add a layer of body oils or essential oils, this can put a barrier between your skin to help prevent the heat from drying you out.

Don’t forget your hands, your hands are more likely to be out in the cold, plus are more susceptible to dryness with the frequent washing during flu and corona season. Keeping a hand moisturizer in your handbag will help you to keep them soft and smooth.

Humidify The Air

A humidifier can add moisture to the dry winter air, helping your skin to stay hydrated. Having one of these running in either your bedroom, whilst you sleep or the place that you work will help to keep your skin moist and hydrated. they can even help to ease symptoms of the common flu.

Apply Sunscreen

Sunscreen isn’t just for summer. While we do feel the sun on our skin in the warmer months, sunscreen is just as important in winter to shield from harmful UV rays. Make sure you apply sunscreen to any areas that are exposed to the sun. If you are on the slopes, or near snow, make sure that you reapply every two hours, the sun can reflect off the snow, making you more susceptible to burning and UV rays.

Stay Hydrated

We often forget to drink enough water when it’s cold outside. Even though we don’t feel as thirsty, the low humidity is more likely to strip our skin from its moisture. Remember to drink throughout the day, to ensure that you and your skin stay hydrated.

Switch Up Your Diet

Along with staying hydrated, a nutrient-rich diet is essential to maintaining great skin. This is especially important when our skin is more susceptible to the elements. Making sure we get the right vitamins and minerals such as protein, vitamin A, vitamin C and omega-3 fatty acids, will help your skin healthy.