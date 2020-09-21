Guide to Unique Designer Jewelry That Won’t Break the Bank

Are you looking for ways to find affordable designer jewelry pieces that are actually affordable? There are tons of ways you can find accessories that make you look polished without having to break the bank.

Keep reading to learn more about how you can find affordable jewelry to complete your wardrobe. Use these tips to create a complete jewelry collection you can afford.

Keep It Simple

The best way to find jewelry that looks expensive at a low price is to find simple pieces. Not only will these look more convincingly real, but they will also be much easier to pair with tons of outfits. Elegant metallic jewelry is much more convincing and elevated than colorful beaded or plastic pieces.

For this reason, it’s best to go with simple pieces rather than jewelry that makes to big or colorful of a statement. Keeping your jewelry choices simple keeps them timeless. Going for a simple necklace over a statement one is best, as these louder pieces tarnish at a quicker rate.

Go with a nice metallic piece, such as 925 sterling silver jewelry, rather than going for pieces with plastic printed or floral patterns or embellishments. If you do want a bit of print or pattern, go for something subtle, such as a marble stone stud.

Pick the Right Metals

When looking at metallic jewelry, it’s best to know what kind of metals you should choose. Avoid very shiny metals that resemble a foil-like shine, as they are a dead giveaway that a piece is fake. Look instead for metals that are a slightly darker metal such as a bronze-tinted gold or a brushed darker silver.

While it’s okay for metals to be brushed, you want to avoid pieces that have faux distressed details. You can identify these pieces by ones that are ready to purchase with distressed or worn markings as well as those that have black paint details. Stick to pieces that are darker metals and have hammered details instead.

Find the Right Rhinestones

Often times, cheap statement jewelry includes rhinestones that can be a dead giveaway that an item is fake. That is because these rhinestones are prone to tarnishing, and they can also fall out easily, leaving missing pieces in a rhinestone patterned piece. If you do want to find a rhinestone embellished piece, go for ones with silver or clear stones rather than colored ones.

Colored rhinestones may appear too colorful, making them clearly appear to be plastic and they also lose their sparkle quickly, giving the tones a milky, dull hue.

How to Find Affordable Designer Jewelry Pieces

Now that you know how to find affordable designer jewelry that will be long-lasting and impressive, you can look for some of these pieces to add to your jewelry collection without breaking the bank. Elevate your look with these sophisticated styles while still staying within budget with these jewelry shopping tips and tricks. The perfect jewelry is what you need to complete any outfit.

For more styling and accessory advice, head to the “fashion” section of our site!