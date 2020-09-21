Do I Need a Mattress Pad?

Millions of American adults live with some lower back discomfort. There are many potential causes of back pain, which means that treatment options will vary depending on the person and their condition. Some people will require a surgical procedure, but most patients will only need conservative care.

There are many different types of at-home treatments. Your doctor may recommend that you make lifestyle changes like adding more exercise to your schedule, quitting smoking, or stretching more often. You may also be ready to try new or innovative back pain treatment options, such as laser therapy for back pain. If you are not sure where to start, it may help to begin with practical yet straightforward adjustments, such as upgrading to a new mattress.

If you live with back pain, do you also need a mattress pad to top your mattress? The following guide will explain what a mattress pad is and how it could be helpful. With this information in mind, you can decide if you need one for your bed.

What Is a Mattress Pad?

A mattress pad is an extra layer of support or cushioning that sits on top of your regular mattress. Some styles may be known as mattress toppers. Many of the most popular types of padding are made of memory foam or latex. You can also find pads designed out of materials like wool, polyester blend, or feathers.

Mattress pads come in different thicknesses. They are also available in a variety of densities, from firm to soft, so that you can find the right feel for your back pain needs. Shopping for a mattress pad is as easy as browsing online. Some of the most reputable mattress brands also sell matching pads. You can even find different toppers at big box stores and department stores.

Reasons to Have a Mattress Pad

Mattress pads and toppers are indeed an added expense—and some are more affordable than others. If you are not sure if you want to budget for this product for stress relief or preventing pain, you should consider the overall cost versus replacing your current mattress or living with discomfort. There are many reasons why you should consider adding a mattress pad to your bed:

Revive an older mattress: The lifespan of most mattresses is seven to ten years. For mattresses that are a few years old, the extra padding can make it feel like new again. It can also add more cushioning to a bed that feels too firm or is not doing enough to cradle your body at night.

Picking the Right Mattress Pad

If you suspect that your mattress needs an extra layer, it is important to choose the right padding. A low-quality pad can quickly become damaged and cause you to waste money. You may also fail to find the back support you need by choosing a thin, flimsy product. Here is how to find the ideal mattress pad for your needs:

Consider your budget: Prices for mattress pads and toppers vary, depending on thickness, durability, and material. Consider the purchase price of your mattress, and then decide how much you are willing to pay for a topper or pad. Polyester blends, wool, and feathers are among the cheapest, but they do not provide the same amount of padding as a memory foam or latex style one does. Many websites will let you filter products with a minimum or maximum price. You can also search for items with the lowest price first to help compare cost and quality.

Mattress Pads for Comfort & Pain Relief

A mattress pad is not a perfect solution for comfort or pain relief, but it can help you to de-stress. You may also sleep better at night. If your current mattress is not enough, it is time to consider whether you need a topper or a new product entirely.

Once you add the right pad, there are many other ways you can create a sense of whole-body wellness. Stretch your muscles before you go to bed—and consider using stress-relief techniques like self-massage, meditation, or aromatherapy. A peaceful sleeping environment and a focus on your physical health will help you to avoid discomfort, aches, and swelling.