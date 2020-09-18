butterfly eyeshadow is the early halloween makeup trend you’ll love

Halloween may still be a long time ahead, but the trends for this spirited holiday are already resurfacing. There’s one makeup look that is taking the internet by storm. The butterfly eyeshadow has a nostalgic feel and will make your inner child smile. Many Insta cool girls and celebs have already tested this look. Here are some of the most beautiful butterfly eyeshadow looks to spark your creativity.

Photo By @anesagustinn/Instagram

You don’t need the skills of Picasso to try this trend. The first step is choosing and applying the colors of the butterfly you want to create. However, you’ll need some sharp eyeliner skills to draw the wings and add details to your design.