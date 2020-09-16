The Best Short Haircuts For Fine Hair to Reinvent Your Look This Fall

Being born with thick and flowing hair will certainly give you a lot more options, but there’s no reason to throw in the towel if you’re not among the lucky ones. Just as the right eyeliner can make your eyes bigger and the right shade of lipstick can make your lips fuller, the right cut can create the illusion of a voluminous hair. Thin hair can look gorgeous if properly handled and we’ve got the proof! Bold cuts are on-trend this fall, so if you’re itching for a new hairstyle flip trough these short haircuts for fine hair to find your next statement look.

Photo By @victoria_soldatenko/Instagram

Round silhouettes are ideal for thin hair and pixie cuts fit the description. Go for a deeply parted pixie style to create a sexy side fringe. You can dye your hair in trendy silver hair color to complete your chic look.