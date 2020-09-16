How Sleep Affects Your Physical Health?

Sleep can impact on almost all aspects of your life. Many people have noticed that it can affect their mental awareness and mood. However, it can also have a big impact on your physical health. Let’s look at some of the ways sleep affects your physical well-being and how to make sure you’re getting the amount you need.

How To Get Better Sleep

If you find yourself becoming routinely fatigued or drowsy, it’s a good sign that you aren’t getting enough sleep. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways that you’ll be able to improve your sleep. First, you’ll need to build a sleep routine. This is designed to help you wind down at the end of the day, getting you relaxed and ready to go to sleep. There are dozens of ways that you might want to do this. Some people prefer to relax with a book. Others prefer to do yoga or a journal.

It can also help to create a good sleeping environment. You’ll want to make sure that the bed is inviting. Putting on soft sheets and comfortable pillows can be a great way of doing this. Also, try to make the room as dark as possible. Eliminating sources of unnatural light will help produce melatonin, which signals that it’s time to go to sleep.

Another good strategy is to get plenty of exercise throughout the day. This will tire you out. At night, your body will naturally start to crave rest, and you’ll find it easier to drop off. However, avoid doing intense activity within two to three hours of going to sleep.

How Does Your Bedroom Affect Your Sleep?

The place where you sleep can play a huge role in determining whether you’ll have a restful night. To create the optimal bedroom, pick a dark space. Try to block out any pilot lights or other forms of artificial light that might disturb you during the night. Next, find a comfortable temperature. It can often help to sleep in a cool room. Finally, try to keep the room quiet. Some people prefer to sleep with a white noise machine, to give them a relaxing sound to focus on. If you don’t like white noise, try using a soundtrack of a rainforest or soothing piano music.

How Does Your Mattress Affect Your Sleep?

The mattress that you are using can have a big impact on the quality of the sleep your getting. Obviously, having an uncomfortable mattress will make it harder to get relaxed and go to sleep. However, it can also make you feel stiff when you wake up. If you wake up with a sore neck or back, it might be linked to the type of mattress that you are using. Over time, this stiffness can start to impact on your physical health, pushing your spine out alignment. This can lead to all-day pain and the need to visit a chiropractor.

Your mattress might also affect your risk of getting a disease. If it’s an older mattress, you might be at a higher risk of allergens. This can sometimes make you wake up with red spots, from dust mite bites. It can also make you feel itchy. While vacuuming your bed can be a good solution, it might be best to replace the mattress entirely.

Interesting Facts About Mattresses

As you can see, mattresses play an important role in determining the type of night sleep you get. However, there are some things that you might not be aware of. For example, did you know that mattresses used to rest on ropes, rather than bed frames? This is where the phrase sleep tight comes from, as people would need to re-adjust the tension on the ropes before going to sleep. Another interesting fact is that mattresses can double in weight over their lifespan. This is because they accumulate dust mites and skin cells.

One of the most interesting, and practical, facts about mattresses is that they can impact your sex life. Choosing the right mattress can create a more pleasurable love-making experience. An innerspring mattress can help you achieve a better rhythm, for a more fun night. Regular sex can improve your physical health. It’s been shown to reduce your risk of having a heart attack and can help improve your immune system. Sex can also improve your mental health, helping you connect with your partner, and lowering your risk of depression. To experience these benefits for yourself, check out this informative mattress for sex compilation.

Conclusion

Sleep can have a big impact on your physical and mental health. Making a few small changes to your nightly routine to get better sleep can have huge benefits. So, use some of these tips to make sure that you’re having a restful night.