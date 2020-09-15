stand out this fall with the prettiest silver hair colors

The silver hair is gaining a lot of popularity these days, not just among mature ladies. Going gray can look fresh, sexy, edgy, and completely on-trend. From bright platinums to smoky grays, women of all ages are rocking this look. Can’t decide which icy style to choose? We gathered the prettiest silver hair colors to inspire your next dye job and help you achieve your frosty hair goals.

Photo By @jessicapowerpaints/Instagram

The silver hair is harder to achieve for brunettes, but it’s definitely worth the effort. If you want a low maintenance dye job, leave your roots in a darker color.