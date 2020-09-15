Men’s Watches Work Great for Any Outfit – A Lady’s Guide

When it comes to watches, they can make or break an outfit. Luckily for you, there are many different kinds available. However, there are more options for men than women. Not only are they more immense, but their looks compliment any lady’s outfit. Let’s talk about this.

More Choices

The timepieces on the market widely cater to men. As they are the primary target, the watches for men come with the best designs and materials. This doesn’t mean that women’s watches are lacking – there are some stunning pieces. But they usually take on a more dainty approach, which you might not be a fan of.

For someone who cares about how they look, having a plethora of watch designs to choose from is great. You’ll also be able to pick watches that you didn’t have access to. Brands like Denver make watches almost exclusively for men – their timepieces are futuristic and don’t even look like watches.

Sporty Pieces

Not only do men’s pieces have more designs, but a lot of them rock sporty looks. You’ll see many with waterproof straps and wide dials. If you read some of the invicta watch reviews, you’d see exactly what we’re talking about. Their Pro Drivers come with bulky rubber straps. You’ll find it hard to find such a timepiece from a women’s brand. The thing about sporty watches is that they complement almost anything. They are also super functional and won’t get in the way. They most likely come with features like chronographs and thorough water resistance.

A lot of them are cheap. They’re made to blend in, and not make a statement. This is a sharp contrast to women’s watches.

Look Rich

When styling outfits, you’d probably want to look good and stand out. Size matters when it comes to status symbols. Although the glitz of luxury women’s pieces make you look wealthy and classy, their dainty size can’t compare with a giant watch from Omega or Audemars Piguet.

Something that helps men’s watches look more eye-catching is their movement. As women’s watches are so small, they can’t host automatic or mechanical mechanisms. They are quartz, which is battery-powered. You can instantly tell when you look at them that they don’t host the movement as they don’t have that many gears, or come with intricate cut-outs. If you do find women’s automatic watches, they would most likely be pricier than their male counterparts as they have to fit the movement inside smaller spaces.

Durability

Although this doesn’t have anything to do with your outfit, keep in mind that men’s watches are more durable. They’re much larger, so their cases can take a beating. This is especially true if they’re made from high-quality stainless steel. Highly durable women’s watches come with sapphire on their windows. However, brands like Stuhrling, who mostly make watches for men, place Krysterna on their devices. The crystal is not only cheaper than sapphire, but they say it’s more resistant.

When picking a luxury watch, regardless if it’s for men or women, you want it to last long. After all, you just spent an arm and a leg on it. You’ll be making the best investment with men’s pieces due to their build.

As they aren’t meant to look pristine like women’s watches, manufacturers go all out to help them handle a beating. This is why they’re the most water-resistant watches around. You’ll find Bulova’s Sea King collection being able to handle up to 1000 feet (300 meters) underwater, and the vast majority of these watches are for men.

Androgyny

A feature that has become common is androgyny. It’s a major part of fashion shows across the world. It used to be more popular a few decades back, but it’s slowly coming back. When you wear women’s clothes and have a timepiece for men on your wrist, you’ll be a part of the trend. Diversifying your outfit and adding more masculine elements with hyper-feminine ones would add to the trick. Any male watch would work – but one that’s quite large would have the best impact.

Contrast

Speaking of size, men’s pieces would contrast with whatever you’re wearing, no matter the design. We mentioned that they’re large and in charge. This contrast is eye-catching as you’ll be able to make a statement. This is especially true if you wear something that makes it stand out, like a loose, bohemian outfit. Men’s watches are not only big, but they rock straps that you normally wouldn’t find on a woman’s watch. This includes thick leather such as alligator skin. Not only is it very dark, but it’s got an out-of-this-world texture.

Price

As you find more men’s watches than women’s, the latter might be more expensive as well. You’ll find quite a few affordable quality watches from more acclaimed brands, like Bulova, Hamilton, and Stuhrling. This gives you more room to find a device that would complement whatever you’re wearing.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to women’s watches, they don’t stand a chance against their male counterparts. The watch industry focuses mainly on producing timepieces for men. That’s why there are more options for men. The devices available for men are large, chunky, and more robust. Compared to how dainty women’s pieces are, they are a stark contrast. This helps them to be statement pieces on your wrist. The devices also make outfits look more androgynous as they’re so masculine. This would also help you to stay on top of fashion trends.

When it comes to watches, you don’t want to spend much. That’s why the immense choice of options for men can help you pick ones that aren’t that expensive. As you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg, you’ll be able to find timepieces to go with any outfit. A good chunk of them are also automatic, which would make you look classy.

Finally, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to purchase a men’s watch for your collection.