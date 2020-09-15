5 Bridal Shower Gift Ideas That Aren’t Boring

According to Statista, since 2011, the number of married couples in the U.S. has been increasing over the years, topping out at 61.96 million married couples in 2019. Considering this large number, it seems likely that the need to purchase wedding gifts and bridal shower gifts is in your future.

While you could play it safe and just get something off the wedding registry, you may wish to purchase a bridal shower gift that’s not quite so predictable. Especially if the person getting married is a close family member. Check out these five unique bridal shower gift ideas:

1. Create a personalized memento of the happy couple.

</p> </p>

One of the best (and easiest!) gift ideas that create the illusion of a thoughtful gift is to personalize something already on the bridal registry. For example, Shutterfly has a plethora of bridal shower gifts that you can personalize with the bride and groom’s initials, names, or personal photographs. Whether it’s a small bridal shower add on a gift like a mug, towels, or throw pillows; or a big gift like a couple’s cookbook, jewelry, or champagne glasses — you’re sure to find a great gift idea here.

A great way to celebrate the new life the happy couple is about to start together is to give the bride a bridal shower gift that reminds her of her lover. Bonus tip: For coupons scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Promotion Details” to find all the available promo codes for available coupons.

2. Get her some sexy lingerie!

Whether it’s the bachelorette party or bridal shower; every new bride needs some sexy lingerie to seduce her new hubby. Spicy Lingerie has all the best sellers when it comes to lingerie such as sexy lace panties in thong, low rise, cheekies, bikini cut, and crotchless; lace teddies, chemises, and baby dolls (in multiple colors, fabrics – lace included, and designs); bras, bralettes, and pasties; and hosiery and garters all perfect for the wedding night. They also have several plus size lingerie options to create the perfect sexy look for anyone’s curves.

If you’re not comfortable purchasing women’s lingerie, Spicy Lingerie also carries a wide selection of dresses (white dresses, black dresses, summer dresses, and more), rompers, jumpsuits, bodysuits, swimwear, sleepwear, skirts, kimonos, and more. This way, you can shop for a new outfit perfect for her honeymoon destination! If you sign up for their rewards programs, you’ll receive updated information on new arrivals and coupons. All standard shipping orders include free shipping.

Bonus Tip: if you’d rather let the bride pick out her own lingerie, consider purchasing a gift card so she can buy her own bridal lingerie or bra and panty set.

3. Get quirky — try Etsy!

Another great option for unique bridal shower gifts is to get her something quirky and fun on Etsy! Whether it’s a cute Mr. and Mrs. two-piece piece set, the “no ugly crying” embroidered handkerchief for the big day, the “wedding milestones” wine set (the first baby, first fight, first holidays, etc.), a personalized cutting board (gorgeous), or a vintage Dutch oven; you can definitely find something not boring there!

4. Make your own DIY “date night package.”

Instead of spending $200 on a single overbought kitchen item or an insanely expensive set of sheets, consider buying multiple gift cards to places her and her hubby can go out to dinner, see a movie, get a couples massage, etc. and items for getting romantic *wink, wink*. Some examples include wine, champagne, lingerie, sexy games and accessories, romantic throw pillows, candles, movie snacks, special occasion items, etc.

According to a Psychology Today article from 2017, a fulfilling romantic relationship has many factors (many of which are personal to the relationship) but physical affection (sexual and non-sexual) has proven in numerous studies to be crucial. Plus, sex can be great for stress reduction after a stressful wedding party. Get them a gift that will encourage them to spend time together being romantic even after the honeymoon is over.

5. Personalized perfume!

Did you know that you can find/create personalized perfumes online based on things such as the bride’s zodiac sign or her scent preferences? By checking out websites such as WAFT or Me Fragrance, you can not only personalize the bottle, but they also allow you to pick a unique blend of scents you already know she loves! Every bride wants to smell great! Get her the bridal shower gift to do this with ease!