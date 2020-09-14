The Chicest Ways To Style Your Lob This Fall

The long bob a.k.a “lob”, is a recurring haircut trend that doesn’t seem to decrease in popularity. If you’re in the mood for a new look, this is an on-trend hairstyle we recommend. Its length sits just above the shoulder, making the lob a perfect choice for anyone who wants to refresh their style without going for a big chop. From layered and textured to incredibly blunt, the lob has a range that can soothe anyone’s wishes. If we convinced you to try this chic look, keep scrolling to find out the ways to style your lob.

Photo By @laurenkirkhenry/Instagram

There is nothing as attention-grabbing as a combination of a trendy haircut and a distinctive dye job. Cover your wavy lob in pink for a mesmerizing, celeb-approved look.