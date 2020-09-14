The Chicest Ways To Style Your Lob This Fall
The long bob a.k.a “lob”, is a recurring haircut trend that doesn’t seem to decrease in popularity. If you’re in the mood for a new look, this is an on-trend hairstyle we recommend. Its length sits just above the shoulder, making the lob a perfect choice for anyone who wants to refresh their style without going for a big chop. From layered and textured to incredibly blunt, the lob has a range that can soothe anyone’s wishes. If we convinced you to try this chic look, keep scrolling to find out the ways to style your lob.
There is nothing as attention-grabbing as a combination of a trendy haircut and a distinctive dye job. Cover your wavy lob in pink for a mesmerizing, celeb-approved look.