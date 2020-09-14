Almost every girl pays special attention to her looks and tries to be as perfect as possible. This refers to all the aspects of beauty from skin care to keeping fit. Talking about the latter, we can point out the problem of losing weight and having a slim figure as one of the most essential and important concerns of most women. And, of course, there exist a number of ways according to which they solve that problem. Thus we are suggesting another effective and great method for losing weight and having a sassy figure- one you can even do from home. So, we are going to speak about coffee body wraps for weight loss, which are a really innovative and very effective way of being perfect! If you do that at home you’ll need several hours for completing everything, but those hours are really worth it, since the results will be more than just pleasing.

Classic Coffee Body Wraps at Home

This coffee body wrap recipe can be noted for its simplicity and equally effective results. For doing the classic coffee wrap, you’ll need some 10 g of grounded coffee, hot water, and a wrapping film. The whole of the process of wrapping should go this way:

1. Mix some small amount of coffee with hot water and mix well until you get an even mixture with a paste-like consistency. Wait until the mixture goes cooler, but remains warm all the same, and apply it to the problematic areas of your body. Then quickly wrap those areas with the film. You can apply the mixture both to the problematic areas only and to the whole of the body for thorough cleaning.

2. After you’ve wrapped the areas you’ll need to lie down and cover yourself with a warm blanket, which will hold the warmth for about an hour. Now it’s high time to have a rest and to think about something pleasant. You can also read an interesting book or watch your favorite movie.

3. After about an hour and a half you may take off the mixture, rinsing it with warm water and using a moisturizing cream afterwards. Right after the coffee wrap, you’ll notice the improvements of the condition of the skin, which will become softer and smoother.

Anti-Cellulite Coffee Wrap

This is another super easy and cool wrapping technique that you can use for fighting the following frustrating beauty problem very many ladies happen to face. Thus, the procedure should go as follows:

1. First of all you’ll need to prepare the mixture, for which you need to take one tablespoon of your favorite cream, add 4 ampules of caffeine into it, also adding some Capsicum ointment not more than the size of a pea. You need to be very careful with that ointment, because when taken with too big proportions it may irritate the skin.

2. The ready mass should be applied to the skin with light massaging motions and carefully wrapped with a food film. For an even better result you can also put on anti-cellulite shorts or warm pants over it. You need to stay like that for some three hours, during which you can do any activity you want, not forgetting that eating or drinking something is not allowed during that period. After the time is up, you can remove the film, wash the mixture with warm water and apply a moisturizing cream or a nourishing one.

This procedure is very effective due to the fact that the active elements that Capsicum contains penetrate deep into the skin and have a great effect on it. Such DIY coffee wraps should be carried out with courses, approximately 1-2 times a week for two months, and the great results will just amaze you!

Coffee Plus Clay Body Wrap at Home

Cosmetic clay is the following magical product for the absolutely great effect on skin, and if you combine it with coffee, the advantages will increase even more. Thus, for making a clay plus coffee wrap you’ll need to:

1. Mix the clay and the coffee with equal proportions, then add hot water until getting a dense and even mass.

2. Apply the mass evenly to the skin and wrap it with a film, covering it with a blanket in the end. Then just enjoy the pleasant feel of the mixture on your skin for some 2-3 hours. After the course of such kind of wrapping you will have very smooth, soft, and elastic skin, and this wrapping will also help you get rid of cellulite miraculously!

Coffee Plus Lemon Body Wrap at Home

The following DIY coffee wrapping is the one done with mixing coffee with lemon. This is an ideal solution for tired, loose, and fainted skin. It would be especially effective to do this wrapping in winter or spring, when the skin has a deficiency of vitamins and nutritional elements. It is also ideal for dehydrated and dry, as well as overcooled skin.

Thus to prepare this at home you need to take olive oil and mix 10 drops of it with 4 drops of lemon juice, after which you need to mix this two with coffee. After applying it to the problematic areas you need to lie like that for some hours and wash everything off with warm water at the end.

Coffee Plus Honey Body Wrap at Home

Finally the last magical wrap with coffee we would like to speak about is the one made with mixing coffee with honey. The secret of this versatility is that coffee is universally compatible with very many products, that’s why you can enjoy the benefits of each, even improving them with the help of adding some coffee. So the coffee plus honey wrap should be prepared as follows:

1. You need to take some 50-150 g of coffee and some 5 drops of essential oils, mix it with red pepper, cosmetic clay and honey all taken with 1 tbsp., adding the honey after the brewing.

2. The same procedure of application should follow the preparation, according to which after making the even mass you need to wait for some minutes for the mixture to cool down and apply it to the body, wrapping with a film and sitting in a comfortable armchair or lying on your bed covering the body with a blanket.

Here were the ideal coffee body wraps for weight loss and for keeping your body fit and beautiful all the time irrespective of the conditions. Just take your time and go for these procedure and you’ll enjoy all the benefits these wraps offer!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How Your Diet Can Affect Your Hair