smoky gold hair is the biggest comeback trend for fall

As the season is changing and your summer highlights are almost faded from months of sun exposure, you might feel the need for a change. While many choose moodier colors for the cooler months, not everyone is ready to transition into a darker hue. If you desire a more subtle yet stunning hair color change, you’re in luck! Smoky gold hair is making a major comeback this fall, bringing you the perfect balance between blonde and brunette. Scroll down for some visuals of this gorgeous balayage trend and get inspired for your next salon visit.

Photo By @saarib.m/Instagram

The smoky gold hair is a multi-dimensional balayage with a darker caramel root and subtle gold lift at the ends. This color mix creates a soft and blended look with a gorgeous shine that perfectly fits the fall aesthetic.