Which Fall Hair Color To Try Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With the next season at our doorstep, social media is overflowing with countless new trends. If you’re itching for a color change, it’s easy to get lost in all the hair colors that are trending for fall. Instead of making a rash decision, we recommend you put your fate in astrology. Here you’ll find the best fall hair color to try based on your zodiac sign. Flip through this article to discover the dye job that matches your personality!

Capricorn – Honey Blonde

Photo By @isthatyourhairrr/Instagram

The traditional honey blonde shade is a perfect fit for the conservative and ambitious Capricorn. This low-maintenance dye job is fun yet practical, just like your sign.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.