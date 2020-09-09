Nektaria Bridal – The Luxury Label for Traditional and Rule-Breaking Brides

The global pandemic has postponed many weddings, leaving brides with a bit more time to look for the perfect dress. The team at the luxury wedding brand Nektaria has used the lockdown to refresh their creative juices, coming up with the most mesmerizing bridal gowns for every taste. As a vegan brand, Nektaria marries ethical fashion with couture aesthetic, offering endless marvelous options for the glamorous bride. If you’re into dramatic designs with delicate details that accent the figure, look no further than the latest bridal collections by Nektaria.

Australia’s first luxury fashion label comes from the creative efforts of Nektaria Georgys, a designer that combines luxury and beauty with accented shapes and modern edge.