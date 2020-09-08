The Hottest Fall Nail Color Trends to Refresh Your Manicure

The start of the fall season is accompanied by chunky sweaters, cozy overcoats, ankle boots, and of course a whole new set of nail polish shades. Updating your fingertips is just as important as refreshing your wardrobe. And we have all the inspo you need! Keep your nail polish collection trendy for the pumpkin spice season with the hottest fall nail color trends.

Fuchsia Nail Polishes

Photo By @loveliness.nails/Instagram

These days everything pink is on-trend, and that includes pink nails! For a vibrant look choose a fuchsia shade. You can choose a matte finish as a more elegant touch, or add gold glittery accents for an attention-grabbing manicure.