When it comes to having your hair cut, how much of hair are you willing to sacrifice? Well, most of the time girls are scared to get short hairstyles, believing that it makes their looks less feminine. But it turns out that with specific hairstyle tips the final result is not only feminine, but also totally adorable and fresh. Getting acquainted with the list of the hairstyles below, your feet will automatically lead you the hair salon. Choose the option which is fitting your face shape, hair texture as well as your individuality. Get inspired from these cool short hairstyles for women!

Twisted Bob

The bob will look even more amazing when combining both layers on the front part and flattered back. The haircut is easy to create and also rather fast. Apply some amount of boosting hair gel to your hair. Dry it with the help of a large brush. To flip the ends of the hair on the front part you will need a flat iron. The options are two: you either get the hair curled in and out depending on the likings or try to curl the hair and make the ends straight. Both versions will look great especially if you have round or oval face.

Classical Pixie

This cut is for those, who are not afraid of going extremely short. The classical pixie does not only have layers and edges, but also a set of short fringes. To style your hair, you will need to blow-dry it gently. If you have straight hair, then you can manipulate your hair with fingers when blow-drying. Otherwise, it’s good to make use of a paddle brush. To make the accent on the cut, do not forget to apply some amount of special pomade or hair wax to make the hair look shiny.

Curly Bob

The bob style reaching the chin is the best cut to highlight the cheekbones and give a sophisticated touch to your look. Though the style usually looks a bit heavy, when using lighter highlights on hair you can get a very feminine appearance. As for the styling, when still wet, you need to comb the hair to the desired side. Then you can either blow-dry your hair or leave it to get dry naturally. Then you will have to use a curling iron to make big curls. The curls should not be perfect, so when done with curling, you can go with fingers and separate the curls.

Messy Pixie

Pixie cut is super trendy when styled in a messy way. The style allows you to give some volume to short hair. You start up applying a necessary amount of hair mouse to roots. Then you go on with blow-drying hair using a round brush. The volume created with the brush will be even more emphasized when applying texture cream to the ends of the hair. Be careful not to overdo with the texture cream, as otherwise you will lose the volume. The style is especially great when combined with boyish style clothes of darker colors. Still do not forget to accessorize the outfit.

Flipped out Bob

Bob hairstyles have been around for a while together with flipped out ends. The style only takes a few extra minutes to get, when compared to the classical bob, but the effect is just amazing. You should use a medium-size round brush to blow-dry you hair. Then you have to use a flat iron to flip the ends of the hair out. The style should be well-styled with light-hold spray. Bob hairstyles with flipped out ends are great for oval faces and look just fine with any kind of hair texture.

Edgy Bob Hairstyles

If you have fine hair, it will be great to have it styled spending just a little time. The style is not about volume, but more about the strict edges. All you need to do is blow-dry your hair with the help of a medium size brush. When you reach the crown, you can try combing the hair backwards for the volume. The volume here will make an elegant contrast with the flat front part. If you do not get all flat on the front, you can try using a flat iron here. When done with the style you need to apply light hold spray to the hair.

Both in terms of styling and trendiness, short hairstyles for women can hardly find strong competitors. If you doubt in this, look around and get inspired from A-list celebrities and your trendsetter friends!

